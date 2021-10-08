LNP – Govt. to deport all Nigerian nationals linked to on-line scam

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant authorities to immediately deport all the Nigerian nationals, who are held at the Mirihana Detention Centre on charges of on-line scams, informed sources said.

Accordingly, the President had directed the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to take action to deport 44 Nigerian nationals at the detention centre utilising state funds. These Nigerian nationals were arrested during the last few months in relation to on-line scams.

Investigations revealed that these nationals have recommenced their criminal activities once again while being at the detention centre.

The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration had reportedly informed the President that some 41 million rupees would be spent to deport these nationals and already the Police Department had agreed to pay 80% of the total amount.

Sources said that since several international airlines had refused to take these individuals using their airlines, steps would be taken to use Sri Lankan Airlines to transport them back to Nigeria.

It is also reported that The Air Force Commander had agreed to provide an Air Force plane to transport those nationals if required.

Earlier Police requested the public not to get trapped in these on-line scams as there was an increase of complaints about such activities in the recent past. Police said that the Nigerians sent messages to the public via electronic mail, Whatsapp or SMS asking them to accept some amount of money. It was also revealed that the fraud had been committed by claiming that the victim had won a prize and requesting the victim to deposit money in order to receive their prize.

“Several prominent professionals including Doctors and Lawyers had paid millions of rupees to these Nigerian nationals,” the official said