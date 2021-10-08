LNP – Flour, milk powder Cement and LP gas control price removed: Minister

The government has decided to remove recent imposition of price controls over essential items including flour, milk powder Cement and domestic Liquid Perolium (LP) gas, Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

He told the Daily Mirror that the decision was taken following a special meeting held yesterday headed by the President.

“The President also advised not put the preasure on public by increasing the prices unusual pruce hikes,” he said.

If the Manufacuurers increased the prices unusually, the governemtn has to interveine with the prices again.

Therefore, the responsibility of imposing the control price again will be with the Manufactures, he said.

The gazette notification in this regard will be issued by tomorrow, he added.