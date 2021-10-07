Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

82e1167d fa86e88b rice edited 850x460 acf cropped 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – ’Swarna’ Nadu rice from India to be sold at state run retail chains

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Cabinet decided to sell ‘Swarna’ Nadu rice imported from India at Rs.98 a kg through the state -run SATHOSA and cooperative retail chains, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardane said. The Minister told that 100,000 metric tonnes of such rice would be imported from India. “We will sell them mainly through our retail chains at Rs.98 per kg to facilitate price stability,” he said. The government recently did away with the maximum retail price on locally produced rice.

One thought on “LNP – ’Swarna’ Nadu rice from India to be sold at state run retail chains

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 7, 2021 at 10:50 am
    Permalink

    Rice imported should bear a tag that no chemical fertilizer was used only carbonic fertilizer

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *