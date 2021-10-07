LNP – ’Swarna’ Nadu rice from India to be sold at state run retail chains

The Cabinet decided to sell ‘Swarna’ Nadu rice imported from India at Rs.98 a kg through the state -run SATHOSA and cooperative retail chains, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardane said. The Minister told that 100,000 metric tonnes of such rice would be imported from India. “We will sell them mainly through our retail chains at Rs.98 per kg to facilitate price stability,” he said. The government recently did away with the maximum retail price on locally produced rice.