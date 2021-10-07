LNP – Fully immunized passengers invited to duty-free shopping: BIA

Fully vaccinated passengers who arrive with a red stamp endorsement from the Airport Health Office on their vaccination certificate are invited for duty-free shopping, the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) announced.

While issuing a notice, they said the fully vaccinated passengers who wish to do duty-free shopping will be allowed to shop upon arrival only.

Those passengers will not be permitted to utilize their Duty-Free allowance on any day other the day of arrival, the BIA said.