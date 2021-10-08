LNP – 2022 Budget to be presented on November 12

Leaders of Political parties representing Parliament yesterday decided to have the Budget for 2022 on November 12 and to take up the third reading vote on December 10, 2021.

Sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando told Daily Mirror that the decisions were made at the party leaders meeting last afternoon.

Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando also confirmed the dates.

It was reported that Minister Basil Rajapaksa and TNA MP- M. A. Sumanthiran were engaged in a verbal battle at the party leaders meeting. However, Sergeant-at-arms Fernando who refuted this said there had been only a disagreement between the Minister and the MP