LNP – 225 Chief Inspectors promoted as ASPs

A total of 225 Chief Inspectors of Police (CI)s have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The Public Service Commission has given the approval to promote these officers.

Earlier, Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said that police officers have not been promoted for many years due to the lack of proper procedures.

Initially, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recommended to promote these officers after Minister Weerasekara highlighted the necessity of increasing the number of ASPs within the police department.