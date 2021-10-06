LNP – Adults, women at excess risk for COVID re-infection: Latest research

A latest foreign research highlighted that adults, women, immunocompromised individuals and those with prior hospitalization for COVID-19 are at excess risk for COVID reinfection.

Based on the research, Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura Dr. Chandima Jeewandara tweeted that studies point to a 1% risk for reinfection after an episode of COVID-19.

“The mechanisms underlying certain factors associated with reinfection (e.g., excess risk in women) need further investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the research has demonstrated a considerable rise of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in COVID-19 survivors after booster vaccination, which will likely lower the risk for reinfection further than relying on natural immunity alone.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Dr. Jeewandra said that it is difficult to predict in the current context as to how it would affect Sri Lanka as protective immunity is not defined yet.

However, he requested people to abide by precautionary measures, even if they are vaccinated so that it will slow and eventually stop the spread of the virus.