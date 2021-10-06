LNP – President directs BC to probe Lankans listed in Pandora Papers

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa directed the Chairman of the Bribery Commission to investigate allegations of bribery or corruption and to conduct an immediate inquiry into the Sri Lankan listed in the controversial Pandora Papers.

The President also directed to submit a report within a month.

In the Pandora Papers, confidential documents, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan set up posh offshore trusts and shell companies to acquire artwork, luxury apartments and clandestinely stash wealth, securities and other assets.