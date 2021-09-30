Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Nationwide quarantine curfew to be lifted on Oct. 1

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on October 1, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Silva told Daily Mirror that new health guidelines were presently being drafted and it will be released to the public on Thursday morning.

Public will have to strictly follow these guidelines once the quarantine curfew is lifted on Friday.

One thought on “LNP – Nationwide quarantine curfew to be lifted on Oct. 1

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 30, 2021 at 1:29 am
    Permalink

    is there any curfew/lockdown now

    Reply

