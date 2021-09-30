LNP – Nationwide quarantine curfew to be lifted on Oct. 1
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on October 1, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Silva told Daily Mirror that new health guidelines were presently being drafted and it will be released to the public on Thursday morning.
Public will have to strictly follow these guidelines once the quarantine curfew is lifted on Friday.
is there any curfew/lockdown now