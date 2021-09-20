LNP – Major decline in COVID cases, hospitalization: Health officials

There is a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases being reported daily and also the number of hospitalization has also vastly gone down, Health officials pointed out today.

According to Senior Consultant Physician at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, the recent travel restrictions and preventive measures had contributed to the drop.

“It is imperative to maintain the momentum in the future too,” he said.

Dr. Wijewickrama also stressed the importance of getting immunized in order to reduce the number of deaths, without being carried away by false reports on vaccination.

The number daily COVID cases which was around 2,500 reduced to 1,986 yesterday (18). It is after 50 days that the number of cases was reported below 2,000.

Also, the number of COVID deaths is also declining at present, which becomes evident with the number of deaths reported yesterday which is 84.

Meanwhile, Prof. Neelika Malavige from the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences of the Sri Jayawardenapura University said there is no specific difference between the COVID-19 variant in Sri Lanka and other countries as of now.

“However, whatever the new variants that would come in future, the vaccines provide protection against all of the new variants,” she underlined.

The experts expressed these views in a special live TV programme organised by the Media Ministry