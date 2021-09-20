LNP – Govt. issues deadline for unvaccinated people to get jabbed

The people who are above 30 years of age and not vaccinated so far, should get their vaccines within this week, the Government said today.

State Minister Channa Jayasumana said the Government is compelled to issue a deadline because it would not be possible to continue to operate the vaccination centres for so long, as they need to give priority to provide vaccines for youth and adolescents.

“A vast number of people above 30 has received their vaccines, but still there are several people who have forgone their vaccines due to various reasons,” he underscored.

“We cannot keep the the vaccination centres open for them everyday. Hence, such people are invited to receive their vaccines within this week, as we want to complete the vaccination drive for the people above 30 within this week,” the State Minister stressed.

He said the vaccination drive for people above 30 was supposed to be completed last week; however one more week was extended for the unvaccinated people to get jabbed.