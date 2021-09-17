LNP – Teachers can complain if threatened for conducting online classes: Police
Teachers who conduct online classes for students can lodge a complaint directly with the CID if any party or individual threatens them not to indulge in online teaching activities, the Police Headquarters announced.
Police said complaints can be made to 119 police emergency line or to the nearest police station.
Public Security Minister has instructed the IGP and the DIG in charge of the CID to enforce the law promptly, accurately and strictly regarding such complaints, police said.