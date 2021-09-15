LNP – Provincial Immigration offices open today

The provincial offices of the Immigration and Emigration Department will re-open today to serve the general public, the Controller said.

He said the provincial offices in Matara, Kurunegala, Kandy and Vavuniya will be open today to offer services to the people who are in essential and urgent needs.

In addition, the Battaramulla Head Office will continue to issue passports under the one-day service as it is currently in operation, he said.

The decision to provide services may change occasionally under the current circumstances, the Controller added.