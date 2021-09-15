LNP – Committee decision on reopening schools, vaccines for school children today

The committee decision on beginning the COVID-19 vaccination rollout for school children and which grades could be opened first, will be taken up for discussion today, Health Minister Kehaliya Rambukwella said.

He said discussions would be held targeting the re-opening of schools.

As such, the decision will be taken to start the COVID vaccination drive either from pre-schools to grade six or from grade 12 to 13.

“Following the tests conducted by John Houston University in the UK, there is an opinion that some kind of complications could arise for children aged 12 to 15 against the COVID vaccine,” Minister Rambukwella said.

There is an issue with re-opening of schools along with the vaccination rollout, he said. However, we will take the best decision after managing all aspects, he said.

Earlier, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals State Minister Channa Jayasumana said the committee was appointed and headed by the Health Services Director General following a lengthy discussion with health officials.