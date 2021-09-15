LNP – Duty of the State to protect rights of prisoners: UN

While condemning ‘any ill treatment of prisoners’, the United Nation today said that ‘the duty of the State was to protect the rights of prisoners’.

“It is the duty of the State, as per the #MandelaRules, to protect the rights of prisoners, “ Resident Coordinator of the UN in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said.

“In our work on prison reform and drug rehabilitation @UNSriLanka works to strengthen capacities to uphold the rights of all those in custody & condemns any ill treatment of #prisoners,” she tweeted.

The UN’s statement comes after reports that a State Minister had gone to the Anuradhapura Prison and had got two of prisoners there to kneel in front of him