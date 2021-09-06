LNP – Program to expedite ambulance repairs by Transport Ministry

Due to an increase in the need for ambulances to transport COVID patients and victims, the Transport Ministry has decided to repair defunct ambulances expeditiously and make them suitable for the service.

As the first step of the program, the Ministry has taken action to repair 10 ambulances which were removed from service by the Health Ministry.

The decision was taken following a special discussion held with the participation of Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and State Minister Dilum Amunugama at the Ministry today.

Accordingly, the Lakdiva Engineering (Private) Limited, which operates under the Transport Ministry, will repair the first stock.

Minister Wanniarachchi said that the objective of the project is to repair ambulances expeditiously and to create new revenue streams for the Lakdiva Engineering Institute.