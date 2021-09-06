LNP – Full effect of vaccination drive will be visible in October: Minister

The full effect of the vaccination drive – reduced transmissions, cases of severe disease and deaths – will be visible by the third week of October since the government has now begun the inoculation of those in the 20-30 age category, a minister said. Already, more than ten million people have received their full course of vaccination.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana told Daily Mirror inoculation of people over 30 would be completed shortly. “We have started vaccinating those aged between 20 and 30 years. They will get their second dose in one month. We hope the number of cases will drop drastically once they get immune responses.the results will be visible clearly by the third week of October,” he said.

Asked about the reason for the high number of fatalities despite vaccinations, the minister said there is vaccine hesitancy among a fair number of elderly people with medical complications.

“Some people, aged over 60 and suffering from chronic ailments, are reluctant to take anti-covid jabs fearing that it may lead to further complication of their health conditions.this false fear has to be allayed. Vaccination is the only option for such people to escape death from Covid ,” he said.