LNP – 100,000 vials of Pfizer vaccine flown in

Another batch of 100,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reached the country this morning brought by Qatar Airways.

The consignment weighed 549.03 kg and was packed in 16 boxes with dry ice.

The vaccine was originally flown via Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Doha, Qatar and from there to the Katunayake Airport around 1.45 am.

The consignment was initially stored at the freezer facility at the airport cargo village and subsequently shuttled to the Central Warehousing Complex of the Sri Lanka Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Colombo