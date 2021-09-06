LNP – Emirates offers special fares for Sri Lankans

Emirates, the largest airline of the UAE, announced today it will offer special fares for Sri Lankans who are looking to resume international travel.

The special fares will be made available to any of the 120 Emirates destinations via Dubai, and any other that may open up for travel in the weeks ahead. According to the airlines, the routes can be booked between 6 and 19 September, and will be valid for travel from 9th September 2021 to 31st March 2022.

“Covering Economy, Business and First Class, the special fares represent an ‘early bird’ advantage of attractive discounts over published fares,” Emirates said in a statement to the media.

Special all-inclusive Business Class fares start at US $ 2,700 (approximately Rs 540,000) to London or Paris, from US$ 1,950 (about Rs 390,000) to Nairobi, US$ 2,800 (about Rs 560,000) to Toronto and US$ 3,250 (about Rs 650,000) to New York. First Class fares start from US$ 3,300 (approximately Rs 660,000) to Nairobi, US$ 4,250 (about Rs 850,000) to Paris and US$ 4,300 (about Rs 860,000) to London.

Adding further value to this special fare promotion, an exciting ‘Mile-A-Minute’ offer by Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, enables Skywards members to earn one Skywards Mile for every minute spent during a stopover or holiday in Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, subject to a maximum of 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022.