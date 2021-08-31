LNP – HNB records over Rs. 100 Bn in volume on PAYFAST for 1H

In an effort to enhance the nation’s digital financial landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka’s leading private sector bank HNB PLC recently announced that its secure corporate payment platform, “PAYFAST”, had recorded over a colossal Rs.100 billion in volume during the first half of 2021.

Among the most cost-effective digital solutions offered by the bank, HNB PAYFAST facilitates multiple online transactions by debiting the company’s HNB account and crediting multiple beneficiary accounts at any bank of the user’s choice. Clients and companies can receive salaries, supplier, dividend payments, and make EPF/ETF /IRD contributions with greater ease.

With an estimated 5000+ clients currently utilizing PAYFAST, HNB continually improves the platform to ensure customer satisfaction. The most recent upgrades provides users the option of real- time payments to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

HNB guarantees that absolute confidentiality is maintained with all transactions and continuously improves and upgrades the system’s security features. Internal security experts are regularly consulted to ensure that user data and privacy is not compromised.

HNB offers various digital solutions to all customers and their businesses, which has earned them the acclaimed title of “Partner in Progress.” The bank caters to a wide range of businesses, including SMEs, emerging corporates, and high-end corporate brands, with the latest in digital banking technology.

With 252 customer centres across the country, HNB is one of Sri Lanka’s largest, most technologically innovative banks, having won local and global recognition for its efforts to drive forward a new paradigm in digital banking. HNB has a national rating of AA- (lka) by Fitch Ratings (Lanka) Ltd.

HNB was also declared Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Sri Lanka at the Global Finance Awards 2020, in recognition of its sustainable growth and continuous improvements in processes, products and services amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. The bank is also ranked among the Top 3 corporates in Sri Lanka by Business Today and among Sri Lanka’s Top 10 Most Admired Companies by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and International Chamber of Commerce, Sri Lanka (ICCSL).