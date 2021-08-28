Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

900x506 cmsv2 de13abf6 6f77 59e8 a62a 2b97a5ed9112 5188282 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – 2.3 mn doses of Sinopharm vaccines brought in today

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

Sri Lanka has today received 2.3 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China freighted by two SriLankan Airlines aircraft, the airport duty manager said.

He said the 2 million doses of vaccine were paid for by Sri Lanka and, in addition, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLAC) has sent another 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated to the SL Army too were included in the air cargo.

The consignment was brought to the Katunayake Airport around 5.20 am from Beijing, China.

A total of seven million doses of Sinopharm vaccines have been sent to the country by August. Accordingly, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has issued a statement stating that 18 million Sinopharm vaccines have been sent to Sri Lanka so far.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne, Army Commander Shavendra Silva and other dignitaries were present at the Katunayake International Airport to receive the consignment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *