LNP – Covid spread contained in Colombo city limits: Medical Officer

The COVID-19 virus had been contained to a great extent in Colombo City, Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni said yesterday.

Dr. Wijayamuni told Daily Mirror that the average daily reported COVID-19 cases from Colombo City is around 140 at the moment.“we conduct more than 600 PCR tests and around 100 Rapid antigen tests daily. Less than 50 percent of PCR and around 15 percent of Antigen tests are found to be positive,” he said.

Dr. Wijayamuni earlier said around 30 percent of the reported COVID-19 patients within Colombo City are ones with the Delta variant.

“The success in Colombo may be due to the vaccination programme carried out by the CMC. We believe that only ten percent of the population in Colombo City is without even a single jab to this date,” he added.