Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

download 15 in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP -Vaccines for all members of clergy: Ministry

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Under the programme of providing the COVID vaccine for people who are above 60 years of age and above, the government has decided to gather information from all Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic and Muslim clergy.

While issuing a media release, the Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry Secretary said the programme is being executed at the Divisional Secretariat level.

The Secretary requested all members of the clergy to contact the respective Grama Niladharis if they haven’t got the vaccines.

He also, requested to contact the following officers to obtain more details about the vaccination.

Buddhist monks and nuns – Buddhist Affairs Coordinator, Theras or officers of the Divisional Secretariat (076-5481781, 077-8514039)
Hindu clergy – Director of Hindu Cultural Affairs (071-4471128)
Catholic clergy – Director of Catholic Cultural Affairs (071-4061132)
Muslim Maulvis – Director of Muslim Cultural Affairs (076-1395362)

One thought on “LNP -Vaccines for all members of clergy: Ministry

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 25, 2021 at 2:11 am
    Permalink

    At the same time need to send the vaccination to villages too. They are getting sick and no help from the government.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *