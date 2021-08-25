LNP -Vaccines for all members of clergy: Ministry

Under the programme of providing the COVID vaccine for people who are above 60 years of age and above, the government has decided to gather information from all Buddhist, Hindu, Catholic and Muslim clergy.

While issuing a media release, the Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry Secretary said the programme is being executed at the Divisional Secretariat level.

The Secretary requested all members of the clergy to contact the respective Grama Niladharis if they haven’t got the vaccines.

He also, requested to contact the following officers to obtain more details about the vaccination.

Buddhist monks and nuns – Buddhist Affairs Coordinator, Theras or officers of the Divisional Secretariat (076-5481781, 077-8514039)

Hindu clergy – Director of Hindu Cultural Affairs (071-4471128)

Catholic clergy – Director of Catholic Cultural Affairs (071-4061132)

Muslim Maulvis – Director of Muslim Cultural Affairs (076-1395362)