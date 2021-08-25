LNP – Travel restrictions should be further tightened to control the virus: GMOA

Travel restrictions should be further tightened up to 80 to 90 per cent and the imposed restrictions should be implemented perfectly, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said.

Addressing the media, GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Samantha Ananda said the technical committee of the Health Ministry should decide at what time and how the travel restrictions should be imposed.

“The technical committee is under the Heath Director General and the decision should be a technical decision. The technical decisions should be implemented by the Army and the police. If the decisions are not implemented properly, legal action should be taken against the violators,” the GMOA said.

Other than the technical decision, we cannot control the virus by only giving statements to newspapers, radio and television.