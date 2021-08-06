LNP – SLAEA rebrands logo, website

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee had to delay the rebranding process but has now completed it. The new logo looks to encapsulate the shape of the island and further its metaphorical place as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean.

Recent and expected developments in the Eravur Fabric Park are to be highlighted on the platform. The association represents over 88% of the revenue from the apparel sector. The association is working hard to increases sustainable practices and as more factories get LEED-certified they shall be publicized on the site. Association members are encouraged to share their stories with the site for inclusion in the monthly newsletter and on other platforms.

The platform will also look to uplift the image of the broader Sri Lankan apparel sector by helping firms mimic the circularity (recycling) imaging and branding of larger players in the field. The next step in the fashion industry has been towards an increased focus on responsible procurement. The new website is available at https://www.srilanka-apparel.com/