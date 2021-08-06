LNP – Sampath Bank ranked LMD’s ‘Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka’

“We are honoured to see our peers in corporate Sri Lanka rate us amongst the Top 5 Most Respected Entities in the country. It is our honour to emerge as the highest rated bank in 9 out of 12 attributes being surveyed. Earlier this year, we were ranked as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Loved Bank Brand.’ We are grateful to our customers, business partners and the nation at large for their love, respect, and trust,” said Nanda Fernando, Managing Director, Sampath Bank.

“These rankings are a result of the vision and guidance of our Board of Directors and the commitment and relentless efforts of my team at Sampath Bank.

“Inspired by these awards and recognition, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that add value to the nation, as we continue to present the future of all Sri Lankans.”

Continuing to transform the market and deliver greater value to all stakeholders through its novel financial solutions, Sampath Bank has earned the trust and respect of consumers and businesses across the island. This can be seen in its steady rise across the multitude of corporate leaderboards that it is featured on. Most recently, Sampath Bank was recognized as Sri Lanka’s ‘Best Retail Bank’ and ‘Best Commercial Bank’ for the 8th consecutive year at the esteemed World Finance Banking Awards organized by the World Finance magazine based in the UK.