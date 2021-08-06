LNP – Facebook Marketplace Comes to Sri Lanka

Facebook has announced that Facebook Marketplace is now available in Sri Lanka, making it easier for people to discover, buy and sell items from others in their local communities.

Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets, APAC at Facebook said: “We know that people are increasingly shopping online, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to launch Facebook Marketplace which offers a convenient way for Sri Lankans to buy and sell. We hope this new platform will make it easier for people to find the items they need and make additional income during these difficult times.”

Discovering things on Facebook Marketplace is simple. To get there, people can look for the Marketplace icon in the Facebook app or visit fb.com/marketplace. They will be able to browse listings that interest them and filter them by distance or category. They can also use the search box to find exactly what they are looking for.

Listing an item for sale is just as easy as browsing for one on Marketplace. Sellers can share a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location and select a category. They can also choose to post their listings to Facebook Buy and Sell Groups. Interested buyers will find the item they are looking for and message the sellers directly through Messenger. They can decide on the payment method depending on their own preferences.

Facebook advises all buyers and sellers to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Buyers and sellers can find tips on how to use Marketplace responsibly and access the Help Center for more information.