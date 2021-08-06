Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Nearly three COVID-19 related deaths every hour – health expert

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lanka’s daily COVID-19 cases count could be several times higher than the official figures, says the Vice Chairman of Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke.

Pointing out that the Delta variant of concern has a higher transmissibility, he said the actual number of virus-infected people who remain undetected can be five or six times higher.

Dr. Sumanatilleke also noted that nearly three people fall victim to COVID-19 per hour on average in the country.

“Right now, it looks like the virus is ahead and winning although the vaccination process has been ramped up.”

Dr. Sumanatilleke stressed that temporary restrictions in movement is the only way to win this race between the inoculation drive and the virus.

One thought on “LNP – Nearly three COVID-19 related deaths every hour – health expert

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 6, 2021 at 6:38 am
    Tough times ahead Sri Lanka, time to buckle up and stay indoors. We should go in for a lock down to mitigate the crisis

