LNP – Issuing passports limited after several staffers test COVID-19 positive
Issuing passports under the normal service has been temporarily suspended after several staff members of the Department of Immigration and Emigration Head office in Battaramulla have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department said that they have decided to provide services with a minimum number of employees after several staff members contracted with the virus.
Accordingly, issuance of passports under the one day service will be carried out only for the essential service requirements.
One thought on “LNP – Issuing passports limited after several staffers test COVID-19 positive”
The same will happen at all government offices, thanks to our President, Basil and the Covid task force.