
LNP – SL receives another 2mn doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lanka has today received two million doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China freighted by two SriLankan Airlines aircraft, the airport duty manager said.

He said each aircraft carried one million vials each.

The first batch of one million vials landed at 9.20 am and the second batch with similar number at 9.30 am.

Both these charter cargo aircraft freighted these consignments of vaccines from Beijing in China.

One thought on “LNP – SL receives another 2mn doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 6, 2021 at 6:27 am
    What’s the point? Even in China they have figured out that this vaccine is useless as it doesn’t give any protection.

