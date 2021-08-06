LNP – SL faces medical crisis

As COVID19 patients has seen a sudden spike across Sri Lanka in recent days, all major hospitals especially in the Western Province have run out of beds, forcing parties to lie on floors and even corridors, finding whatever space they can.

Shown in pics below is the Kalubowila Hospital where new patients desperately seek admission every single day. Those already admitted are on floors, beds, whatever space that is available.

The health system is exhausted while health workers have also been infected while being on the forefront of the pandemic.

The situation is only expected to get even more grim in the coming days.