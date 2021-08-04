LNP – Tough action for taking passengers exceeding seating capacity from today: Dilum

The Transport Ministry had told the IGP yesterday to take stern action against the bus operators who are transporting passengers exceeding the seating capacity from today, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

He said the police have been told to arrest the bus drivers and conductors who fail to comply with the quarantine regulations and take legal action against them.

The State Minister said that he had received numerous complaints for transporting passengers violating the health guidelines issued to State and private buses that come under National Transport Commission (NTC). The decision was taken after considering the above matter, he said.

Accordingly, drivers and conductors will be arrested for transporting passengers violating the quarantine regulations from today, he said.

“Legal actions will follow against the violating crew members after taking them into police custody. The IGP was also told to take necessary action to annul the route permits of those buses after informing the NTC and Provincial Transport Authority. The government had granted a 1.2% fare increase for the buses that are operating during the COVID pandemic, and no bus driver, conductor or bus owner could charge extra fare to transport passengers as per the seating capacity, “he added