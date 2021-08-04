LNP – Pfizer identified as leading vaccine candidate for schoolchildren:Prof. Jayasumna

While claiming that Sri Lanka is exploring the possibility of vaccinating school children, Pfizer is the leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate to be administered to children aged between 12 and 18 , according to available data on studies in this regard , a Minister said yesterday.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof . Channa Jayasumana told Daily Mirror that the Education Ministry had requested for vaccination of school children to reopen schools.

The Minister said the government was exploring the possibility of giving jabs to the children of this age group .

“We have not taken a final decision .We are studying the efficacy of each vaccine as far as children are concerned. We peruse available data in this regard . For us it appears that Pfizer is the leading candidate,” he said.