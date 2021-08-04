Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1561b9f7 f7d654b9 gmoa 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Coming two weeks extremely crucial, warns SLMA

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The coming couple of weeks would be extremely crucial in terms of detecting more patients of highly contagious Delta variant in the country, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), warned today.

SLMA President Dr. Padma Gunaratne said there is a possible risk of things going from bad to worse.

“The number of cases reported daily are due to limited number PCR tests being conducted in a day. There are five times of active cases undetected in the community.

“We are heading to a crucial two weeks where a considerable number of Delta variant cases could be detected in the community,” she stressed.

“The issue can’t be taken lightly. There are fair number of active Delta variant cases undetected, especially in the Western Province.

Dr. Gunaratne also said the number COVID-19 cases, deaths and symptomatic patients will definitely soar in future.

One thought on “LNP – Coming two weeks extremely crucial, warns SLMA

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 4, 2021 at 10:43 am
    Permalink

    Those who are in charge are not in the real words. They are clueless and incompetent. Just because the vaccination is administered at alarming numbers the virus is not going to dissappear like magic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *