LNP – Coming two weeks extremely crucial, warns SLMA

The coming couple of weeks would be extremely crucial in terms of detecting more patients of highly contagious Delta variant in the country, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), warned today.

SLMA President Dr. Padma Gunaratne said there is a possible risk of things going from bad to worse.

“The number of cases reported daily are due to limited number PCR tests being conducted in a day. There are five times of active cases undetected in the community.

“We are heading to a crucial two weeks where a considerable number of Delta variant cases could be detected in the community,” she stressed.

“The issue can’t be taken lightly. There are fair number of active Delta variant cases undetected, especially in the Western Province.

Dr. Gunaratne also said the number COVID-19 cases, deaths and symptomatic patients will definitely soar in future.