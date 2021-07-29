LNP – Special guidelines for expats, foreign tourists visiting SL from Aug. 1: CAASL

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), has introduced a set of special guidelines for Sri Lankan and foreign tourists who wish to visit Sri Lanka from August 1, CAASL Chairman Upul Dharmadasa said.

Accordingly, passengers with negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to arrival in Sri Lanka and should have received both the doses of the COVID preventive vaccine. The passengers who have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose are eligible to come to Sri Lanka.

After their arrival, the passengers would be subject to another PCR test at the tourist hotel where they are lodging. A close monitoring will be done and if the result is negative, the passengers will be released to their homes or clubs.

Also, the flights that will be arriving in Sri Lanka, maintaining of social distance would be abolished, passengers can be accommodated as per the seating arrangements available in the aircraft, CAASL Chairman added