LNP – Authorities concerned over reluctance of some people to receive COVID jab

The health authorities have been highly concerned with the fact that a proportion of people has ignored getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This has come to the spotlight in the wake of COVID-19 deaths seems not decreasing though the number of positive cases remains at a moderate level.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Samitha Ginige said the reluctance to receive COVID jab could be seen in people above 60.

“The main objective of the vaccination is to bring down the number of deaths and also to contain the transmission. However, we have noticed that some senior citizens have ignored receiving the vaccine,” he stressed.

“Considering the number of deaths (4,175) occurred so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, 77% are of people above the age of 60,” he pointed out.

Hence, Dr. Ginige urged people, especially those who are above 60 to get their vaccine without hesitation.

In addition, he urged people who have already received the vaccines to comply with the health practices; otherwise, the protection that people have gained from the vaccine would be of no use.

“68.4% of the target population has received at least a single dose while 16.1% has been given with both the doses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ginige said “whether we like it or not, we will have to live with COVID for another two or three years.