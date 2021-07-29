LNP – Woman arrested with Rs. 60 mn transaction in bank accounts during 4 yrs

The CID has arrested a 41-year old woman from Dehiwala under the Money Laundering Act for maintaining five bank accounts in which she had transactions up to a staggering Rs. 60 million which suspected to have been earned from drugs trafficking.

Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said that over Rs. 60 million has been circulating in those accounts during the past four years.

He said the woman was arrested on information provided by the Financial Investigation Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Investigations have disclosed that drug traffickers, peddlers and drug addicts have deposited the money in favour of those accounts.