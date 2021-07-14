LNP – Vaccinating teachers will be completed within 10 days: GL

The Education Ministry is hoping to complete administering COVID vaccination for all teachers in the country with the next ten days, Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said.

Addressing the media today he said the teachers were given the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines and within four weeks, the second dose also would be given. The Government is in possession of the required vaccines to continue with its plan, he said.

Accordingly, the completion of the vaccine roll-out by yesterday as follows: 86% in the Western Province, 97% in the Colombo District, 81% in the Gampaha District, 82% in the Kalutara District, 60% in the Uva Province, 90% in the Badulla District, 47% in the Northern Province, 67% in Mullaitivu District, 64% in the Jaffna District, 64% in the Kilinochchi district, 18% in the Central Province, 17% in the Eastern Province, 15% in the Southern Province, 15% in the North Western Province, 22% in the Kurunegala District and 9% in the North Central Province (Anuradhapura).

“After completion of the vaccination roll out by the first week of August, the Government would be able to reopen the schools step by step in accordance with the health guidelines issued by the health Authorities,” the Minister said