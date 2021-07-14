LNP – Govt. mulls vaccinating children below 18

As the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 30 is on the move at present in the country, authorities are considering vaccinating children below the age of 18.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said they had not yet received any recommendations with regard to vaccinating children below the age of 18.

“However, the vaccines like Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines are given to school children in some countries. Accordingly, discussions are being held at present in this regard,” he underlined.

“The President has also given the relevant instruction to see the possibility of offering the COVID vaccine for children between the age 12 to 18,” he added.

Against this backdrop, it should be noted that the authorities have not yet made any statement with regard to giving vaccine for individuals between the age of 19 to 29.

Meanwhile, the State Minister said the majority of people above the age of 60 had been vaccinated in the Western Province and added they were accelerating the vaccination drive for individuals above the age 30.