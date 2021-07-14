LNP – Inter-provincial trains to operate from tomorrow: SLSMU

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (​NOCPCO) has granted permission to operate inter-provincial trains from tomorrow, the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union (SLSMU) said.

They said arrangements have been made to operate trains in the morning and even in the evening to provide transport facilities for people who are engaged in essential services.

Accordingly, one train service to operate between Maho and Colombo Fort, two train services to operate between Kandy and Colombo, one train service between Beliatta and Maradana, one train service between Galle and Maradana, one train service between Chillaw and Colombo Fort, one train service between Rambukkana and Colombo Fort will be operating from tomorrow.

The SLSMU said that all commuters should adhere to the health guidelines while maintaining the social distances.

Commuters who are in essential services are only permitted to travel with their relevant office ID and service requirement document.