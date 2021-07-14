LNP – Govt. approves popularizing electric vehicle usage

Government approval granted for the strategic plan for promoting the use of electric vehicles in Sri Lanka.

Addressing the weekely media brefing the cabinet spokesman said attention was drawn to utilize renewable energy even for vehicular operations since immediate implementation of renewable energy projects is one of the foremost actions the Government need to take.

It has been confirmed by several researches carried out by the University of Moratuwa with a few other institutions that 60% of air pollution in Sri Lanka is caused by vehicular emissions.

A considerable portion of those vehicles are older than 10 years and it has been identified that lack of proper maintenance of such old vehicles lead to poisonous gas emissions.

According to the Motor Traffic Department, the number of motor vehicles that have been registered by the end of the year 2020 has exceeded eight million.