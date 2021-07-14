LNP – Long term visa category to attract digital tourists

The cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to attract digital tourists to the country and to introduce a long term visa category for digital tourists.

Digital travellers often stay in restaurants, public libraries and other such venues and provide their services online through devices with Internet access.

The proposal made by Tourism Minister has said the availability of high speed internet connections for communication, long term visas, affordable accommodation, tax exemption for earnings etc. are the main factors to attract them.

Attracting digital tourists to Sri Lanka and providing them with the facilities they need to stay longer, the country will be able to earn more foreign exchange.