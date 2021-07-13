LNP – Watch out; children deprived of social links due to online activities: Community Physician

There is a threat of maintaining fewer social connections for children of all ages who have indulged in online activities for the whole day, Family Health Bureau, Consultant Community Physician Dr. Ayesha Lokubalasuriya said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, she said with the current situation, children and even adults spend their time using mobile phones.

“Children of all ages are engaged in online learning and afterwards they continue to engage in other activities,” she said.

As a result, children are very fond of behaving along with memorising the enjoyable and adventure activities that they see on social media, she said.

“Nowadays, many things can be accessed by browsing through numerous applications available on mobile phones. Not only the children, but also the adult community is attracted to these mind-blowing activities, “she said.

“If addicted to online activities, people wish to spend their life in isolation. They do not venture out to mingle with society, “Dr. Lokubalasuriya said.

Therefore, parents should keep in mind and allow limited access to their children to use mobile phones, except for online learning and to help divert their minds soon after online learning activities are done, the doctor added.