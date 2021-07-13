LNP – All teachers in Colombo district will get COVID vaccine by tomorrow: Minister

All teachers in the Colombo Educational zone will be vaccinated by tomorrow, Education Minister G.L Peiris said.

Addressing the media, he said not only is the vaccination program underway in other provinces, but it is also underway in the Western Province.

“Most of the teachers from a total of 242, 000 have been given the COVID vaccine so far. This vaccination program was organised without embarrassing them and protecting their dignity,” the Minister said.

The aim of this program is to create a suitable environment for the re-opening of schools as soon as possible, he said.

“The situation in our country is better when compared with the situation in other countries. Now we are getting the vaccines. There will be no shortage of vaccines in the country after another month, “he said.

Therefore, we can re-open the schools as soon as possible according to the health advice and without any fear, the Minister added