LNP – Lankan deported from Qatar arrested for revamping LTTE

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A 41-year old man who was deported from Doha, Qatar arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) yesterday on charges of revamping the LTTE, Police said.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect left for Qatar in 2019.

According to the investigations, the suspect, Pakkiyadurai Nagulasan was wanted for his involvement in various activities including revamping LTTE.

The spokesman said two notices have also issued against the suspect through the Interpol.

As such, the authorities in Qatar have deported the suspect to Sri Lanka, a fortnight ago.

He was arrested yesterday from a quarantine centre in Trincomalee after the quarantine period has been completed, SDIG Rohana said.

He said the suspect would be interrogated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act

One thought on “LNP – Lankan deported from Qatar arrested for revamping LTTE

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 13, 2021 at 4:54 am
    Permalink

    Those trying to revive the LTTE ideals should be brought to book even in post war era.

    Reply

