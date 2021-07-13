LNP – Five men arrested for sharing porn videos, pictures in social media

Five suspects in various parts of the country have been arrested for publishing pornographic videos and pictures in social media such as Facebook.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said the Police Computer Crimes Division arrested the suspects last week following numerous complaints.

He said there is a tendency to publish nude images and videos of women on websites and social media.

It was revealed that pictures and videos were taken especially when they were dating and upload them on social media plat­forms after they broke up affairs.

Accordingly, the police have arrested the suspects from Pitakotte, Rajagiriya, Kandy, Piliyandala and Gampaha areas who had involved in such activities.

The spokesman said four of them aged between 23 and 39 were arrested for publishing pornographic images and videos of women in social media.

A 31-year old man was arrested for publishing nude images and videos on a Facebook account of an individual after illegally accessing it by changing the password.

SDIG Rohana said the suspects have been produced before the respective Magistrates.

He said the Police Computer Crimes Division will take stern action against such incidents under the relevant provisions of the Penal Code and the Obscene Publication Act.