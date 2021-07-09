LNP – JAT Holdings concludes virtual investor forum for upcoming IPO

JAT Holdings, Sri Lanka’s trusted leader in wood coatings, hosted an informative virtual investor forum today (08) for their upcoming Initial Public Offering, following the official launch event held on the same day. The launch event of the IPO was open to the public to participate via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube Live, whereas the Virtual Investor Forum was attended by distinguished invitees such as financial analysts, fund managers and other parties interested in the IPO. The investor forum also involved a detailed discussion into the company’s operations, financial performance and growth trajectory.

Managed by CAL and NDB Investment Bank, JAT Holdings’ IPO aims to raise Rs. 2.2 billion by offering 82,904,846 ordinary voting shares to the public. The IPO price per share of Rs. 27.00 offers an immediate upside of 21% to an incoming investor on the value per share of Rs. 32.70; derived from a combination of discounted cash flow (DCF) and forward-earnings ratio (PER) valuation methods.

Proceeds from the company’s IPO will be used for the company’s near-term objectives of investment in enhancing the existing R&D facility to a fully-fledged, state-of-the-art facility for all coatings, setting up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh, expanding the WHITE by JAT marketing and development initiatives and setting up a manufacturing facility in East Africa.

“We are incredibly excited as the organization takes its next step through the nearing IPO. Even though we face challenging times with the COVID-19 pandemic, JAT Holdings has never shied away from making key monumental decisions and large strides towards developing and innovating the current industry landscape,” commented Mr. Aelian Gunawardene, Founder and Managing Director of JAT Holdings. “The virtual investor forum stood as a great opportunity to engage with potential investors and better discuss the specifics of the IPO before the opening date.”

Interested parties can visit ipo.jatholdings.com to refer to the prospectus and obtain more IPO related information. The site also includes an integrated chat function to ensure seamless communication of the IPO process. Interested parties give a missed call to 0760303030 for investors to obtain all relevant information to make well informed decisions, at the tip of their fingers.

Caption: (L to R) Mr. Deshan Pushparajah – Managing Director, Global Markets & Investment Banking, CAL; Mr. Nishal Ferdinando – Chief Executive Officer, JAT Holdings; Dr. Siva Selliah – Chairman, JAT Holdings; Mr. Aelian Gunawardene – Founder & Managing Director, JAT Holdings and Mr. Darshan Perera – Director & Chief Executive Officer, NDB Investment Bank.