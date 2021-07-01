LNP – Bread prices likely to increase by Rs.10: Bakery Owners’

If the government does not take action to control the wheat flour price hike, the price of a loaf of bread will be increased by Rs.10, the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association (ACBOA) said.

He told the Daily Mirror that one of the two main wheat flour importers had increased the price of a kilo of flour by Rs. 18.

ACBOA President N.K. Jayawardene said the bakery owners who brought flour for their products from the company had to face many difficulties.

He said the other flour import companies also requested permission to increase their flour prices, but no permission was granted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

However, if the government did not intervene in the matter, bakery owners would have no choice but to raise the price of a loaf of bread by Rs.10.

But the decision has not been taken by the ACBOA yet.