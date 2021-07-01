LNP – Etihad Airways: Flights suspended from Sri Lanka & three other countries

Etihad Airways, via its official website, announced yesterday the suspension of passenger flights from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka effective immediately until 21-Jul-2021, in line with UAE Government directives.

Etihad will continue to operate flights to the countries and cargo flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

The carrier also confirmed entry to Sri Lanka from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE is restricted until 13-Jul-2021, though flights will continue to operate for transiting passengers.