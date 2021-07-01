Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

etihad airways in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Etihad Airways: Flights suspended from Sri Lanka & three other countries

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

Etihad Airways, via its official website, announced yesterday the suspension of passenger flights from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka effective immediately until 21-Jul-2021, in line with UAE Government directives.

Etihad will continue to operate flights to the countries and cargo flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

The carrier also confirmed entry to Sri Lanka from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE is restricted until 13-Jul-2021, though flights will continue to operate for transiting passengers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *