LNP – Container ship en route from Colombo disabled, adrift after fire in Indian ocean

Container ship MSC MESSINA reportedly suffered fire in engine room in Indian ocean halfway between Sri Lanka and Malacca Strait, at around 1930 UTC Jun 24, foreign media reported.

The ship was disabled, and as of 0415 UTC Jun 25 remained disabled, adrift.

She’s en route from Colombo Sri Lanka to Singapore. Container ship MSC MESSINA, IMO 9074042, dwt 63014, capacity 4743, built 1995, flag Liberia, manager MSC.